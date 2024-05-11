Florida softball advances to SEC Tournament Championship

Florida softball punched its ticket to the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championships on Friday with a 7-3 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama in the semifinal round. The Orange and Blue now moves on to its 10th SEC Tournament Championship game.

The win capped a 2-0 day for the Gators as they defeated the seventh-seeded Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinals earlier in the day. It took nine hits, five walks and a pair of home runs to get the job done; Keagan Rothrock’s 20th complete-game performance of the season included six strikeouts and zero walks en route to the victory.

Skylar Wallace extended her hit streak to seven straight games after a single to center field in the first inning and she also reached base safely for the 10th consecutive game. The redshirt senior also tallied her 22nd multi-hit game of the year when she belted her 12th home run of the season in the bottom of the second.

The Gators will take on fifth-seeded Missouri Tigers in the SEC Tournament Championship on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

