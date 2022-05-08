Florida soars up 247Sports team recruiting rankings after landing two pledges

Florida football and head coach Billy Napier had quite a great Saturday. They landed two commits from four-star offensive tackle Knijeah Harris and four-star athlete Creed Whittemore, the younger brother of current receiver Trent Whittemore. UF entered Saturday at No. 53 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings but emerged at No. 34 after the commitments.

They currently hold four verbal commitments in their 2023 recruiting class from Harris, Whittemore as well as four-star athlete Aaron Gates and three-star wide receiver Tyree Patterson. Florida currently sits just behind the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Gators fans shouldn’t panic at their team ranking just yet because it is still just May and realize their team only has four pledges. Looking at all the teams ahead of Florida, the Crimson Tide is the only program to hold fewer commits with three while LSU, Clemson and Oklahoma have four, too.

If fans want to make judgments about the Gators’ class, they should look at the average recruits’ ranking, which sits at 88.82. That number currently ranks 16th best out of all the programs ahead of them.

Related

This 4-star offensive tackle sets official visit to Florida Gators earn commitment from this 4-star legacy wide receiver Florida lands commitment from this big-time 4-star OL This wide receiver transfer target has Gators in his top 3 Could Anthony Richardson be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

List

10 pressing questions for SEC football this coming fall

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!