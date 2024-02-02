Florida sneaks onto USA TODAY’s bracketology bubble after Kentucky win

Florida basketball wrapped up an up-and-down month of January with its first true signature win of the season on Saturday, upending the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena, 94-91.

It was the first win for the program against a top-10 team on the road since 2003 and a much-needed victory in keeping its NCAA Tournament hopes alive. The Gators have been on the outside of the Big Dance looking in of late and a Quadrant 1 win is a great way to get back into the postseason picture.

The Orange and Blue were omitted from USA TODAY Sports’ bracketology debut earlier this week, but following the victory, Todd Golden’s team now finds itself among the first four out. They join the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Washington State Cougars and Butler Bulldogs in that category.

The Southeastern Conference is represented by the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), as well as the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 3), Kentucky (No. 4), Auburn Tigers (No. 6), South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 9), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 9), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 9) and Texas A&M Aggies (No. 10).

The Gators will travel to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 3, for the first game of the new month. The matchup is set to tip off at 4 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN2.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire