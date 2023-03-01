Florida sneaks back into ESPN’s Basketball Power Index top 50 with win at Georgia

With just two games remaining in the 2022-23 regular season, Florida basketball got a much-needed win on the road over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak and bring its overall record back to the .500 mark. While making the NCAA Tournament is a pipe dream for the Gators at this point, every win in SEC competition counts when the conference tournament arrives.

Coming into the rivalry matchup, Florida was ranked No. 51 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and as a result of the win moved up a single spot to crack the top 50. The Gators’ strength of schedule is now ranked 18th in the nation while their strength of record is 76th.

Next up for Florida is their final regular-season opponent, the LSU Tigers, who they host inside the O’Connell Center on Saturday, March 4. LSU is currently ranked No. 130 in the BPI while holding the bottom spot in the SEC standings. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST and the game can be watched on the SEC Network or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

More Basketball!

