Florida snags Georgia cornerback from transfer portal
During his Friday press conference, Billy Napier said that more transfers could be coming over in the next week or so. It didn’t take long for Florida’s head football coach to make good on his word. Cornerback Jalen Kimber announced his commitment to the University of Florida on Saturday after spending just three days in the portal.
A four-star recruit out of high school, Kimber spent his first two years at Georgia playing for Kirby Smart. He saw action in three games his freshman year before redshirting and played just one in 2021 before an injury ended his season early. Smart will now have to plan against Kimber as soon as next season.
— Jalen Kimber (@J_BOOGIE_6) January 15, 2022
The cornerback room just lost its top name in Kaiir Elam to the draft, but Jaydon Hill is set to return after missing the season with a torn ACL. Jadarrius Perkins, Avery Helm and Jason Marshall are the next names up on the depth chart. Kimber’s path to a starting spot looks relatively clear, especially considering he was set to start this season for Georgia before needing surgery.
Kimber was the No. 105 overall prospect and the No. 9 cornerback on the 247Sports Composite. He was also an All-American in high school.
