Florida slugger Jac Caglianone snubbed in 2024 Golden Spikes Finalist announcement

The Golden Spikes Award selection committee opted to leave Florida two-way star Jac Caglianone off the list of finalists for the 2024 award.

On Wednesday, USA Baseball announced Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana, Georgia slugger Charlie Condon and Arkansas right-hander Hagen Smtih as the three finalists.

Caglianone has been among the best hitters in the SEC once again in 2024. His .410 batting average is ranked seventh in the country and his 31 homers are third in the nation. Condon’s 36 is the pace to beat and broke Caglianone’s BBCOR-era record, set in 2023.

He’s also getting intentionally walked multiple times a game, which hurts his numbers a bit. Caglianone is a shoo-in to be drafted inside the top five this summer. It’s a shock he isn’t in contention for the Golden Spikes Award for a second year in a row.

Before the snub, Caglianone was named a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award. It’s hard to call him the favorite there, but he’s the only back-to-back finalist in the group.

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire