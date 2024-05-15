Florida slips a spot in ESPN’s updated 2025 bracketolgy

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology update on Tuesday with his most recent prognostications seeing quite a few moves.

The Florida Gators, who have been firmly in the mix this offseason, fell one spot this time around in the West Region — based in San Francisco — to a No. 7 seed. They are lined up with the No. 10 Maryland Terrapins in the opening round, while the No. 2 Baylor Bears and No. 15 Milwaukee Panthers in the other bracket played in Denver.

In Lunardi’s last submission, the Orange and Blue were a No. 6 seed in that same bracket.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, the Alabama Crimson Tide are the No. 3 seed in the Midwest, followed by the Auburn Tigers (No. 3, West), Texas Longhorns (No. 4, East), Tennessee Volunteers (No. 4, South), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 5, West), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 8, East) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 8, Midwest).

The Missouri Tigers are among the first four out.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire