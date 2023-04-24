Florida slips slightly in Week 9 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Florida baseball was humbled for the first time in the 2023 campaign by the South Carolina Gamecocks as the formerly sixth-ranked ‘Cocks swept the then-No. 3 Gators in a three-game set in Columbia. The Orange and Blue were even embarrassed at one point by its Southeastern Conference foes, who mercy-ruled them in the opening game on Thursday night.
Despite the ugly showing his weekend, Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad fell just one spot to No. 4 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 9. The lowest Florida has been listed this season so far is No. 6 — which came in Week 2 after starting in the preseason poll at No. 5 — but since then, the Gators inched their way up before plateauing at No. 3 prior to the drop.
UF is joined by fellow Southeastern Conference schools LSU (No. 1), South Carolina (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. ), Arkansas (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 11) and Tennessee (No. 16) in this week’s top 25 schools.
A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
32-7
769 (27)
–
2
Wake Forest
34-6
738 (1)
–
3
South Carolina
34-6
725 (3)
+3
4
31-10
644
-1
5
Vanderbilt
29-11
621
-1
6
30-10
600
-1
7
Coastal Carolina
26-12
551
+6
8
Stanford
25-12
523
+1
9
Campbell
31-8
454
+3
10
Virginia
32-9
428
-3
11
Kentucky
30-9
424
–
12
Boston College
27-12
403
+5
13
Connecticut
29-11
394
+2
14
East Carolina
29-11
366
-6
15
Texas Tech
29-13
251
+4
16
26-14
242
+4
17
Miami
25-15
234
+1
18
Arizona State
27-12
221
+3
19
Louisville
26-13
207
-9
20
Dallas Baptist
31-9
194
+7
21
West Virginia
29-11
189
+11
22
Duke
27-12
155
+15
23
26-12
118
–
24
Oklahoma State
28-13
103
–
25
Indiana
30-11
84
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 14 Texas; No. 16 North Carolina; No. 22 UCLA; No. 25 Oregon State
Others Receiving Votes
Oregon State 80; North Carolina 74; Indiana State 52; Texas 49; Texas San Antonio 47; Florida Gulf Coast 29; Alabama 22; UCLA 18; Northeastern 18; Texas A&M 14; USC 11; Troy 7; Southern Miss 6; Georgia 4; North Carolina State 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Oral Roberts 1; Maryland 1; Iowa 1
