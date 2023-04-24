Florida slips slightly in Week 9 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Adam Dubbin
·2 min read

Florida baseball was humbled for the first time in the 2023 campaign by the South Carolina Gamecocks as the formerly sixth-ranked ‘Cocks swept the then-No. 3 Gators in a three-game set in Columbia. The Orange and Blue were even embarrassed at one point by its Southeastern Conference foes, who mercy-ruled them in the opening game on Thursday night.

Despite the ugly showing his weekend, Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad fell just one spot to No. 4 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 9. The lowest Florida has been listed this season so far is No. 6 — which came in Week 2 after starting in the preseason poll at No. 5 — but since then, the Gators inched their way up before plateauing at No. 3 prior to the drop.

UF is joined by fellow Southeastern Conference schools LSU (No. 1), South Carolina (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. ), Arkansas (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 11) and Tennessee (No. 16) in this week’s top 25 schools.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

LSU

32-7

769 (27)

2

Wake Forest

34-6

738 (1)

3

South Carolina

34-6

725 (3)

+3

4

Florida

31-10

644

-1

5

Vanderbilt

29-11

621

-1

6

Arkansas

30-10

600

-1

7

Coastal Carolina

26-12

551

+6

8

Stanford

25-12

523

+1

9

Campbell

31-8

454

+3

10

Virginia

32-9

428

-3

11

Kentucky

30-9

424

12

Boston College

27-12

403

+5

13

Connecticut

29-11

394

+2

14

East Carolina

29-11

366

-6

15

Texas Tech

29-13

251

+4

16

Tennessee

26-14

242

+4

17

Miami

25-15

234

+1

18

Arizona State

27-12

221

+3

19

Louisville

26-13

207

-9

20

Dallas Baptist

31-9

194

+7

21

West Virginia

29-11

189

+11

22

Duke

27-12

155

+15

23

Oregon

26-12

118

24

Oklahoma State

28-13

103

25

Indiana

30-11

84

+6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 14 Texas; No. 16 North Carolina; No. 22 UCLA; No. 25 Oregon State

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon State 80; North Carolina 74; Indiana State 52; Texas 49; Texas San Antonio 47; Florida Gulf Coast 29; Alabama 22; UCLA 18; Northeastern 18; Texas A&M 14; USC 11; Troy 7; Southern Miss 6; Georgia 4; North Carolina State 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Oral Roberts 1; Maryland 1; Iowa 1

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire