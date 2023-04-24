Florida slips slightly in Week 9 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Florida baseball was humbled for the first time in the 2023 campaign by the South Carolina Gamecocks as the formerly sixth-ranked ‘Cocks swept the then-No. 3 Gators in a three-game set in Columbia. The Orange and Blue were even embarrassed at one point by its Southeastern Conference foes, who mercy-ruled them in the opening game on Thursday night.

Despite the ugly showing his weekend, Kevin O’Sullivan’s squad fell just one spot to No. 4 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for Week 9. The lowest Florida has been listed this season so far is No. 6 — which came in Week 2 after starting in the preseason poll at No. 5 — but since then, the Gators inched their way up before plateauing at No. 3 prior to the drop.

UF is joined by fellow Southeastern Conference schools LSU (No. 1), South Carolina (No. 3), Vanderbilt (No. ), Arkansas (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 11) and Tennessee (No. 16) in this week’s top 25 schools.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 LSU 32-7 769 (27) – 2 Wake Forest 34-6 738 (1) – 3 South Carolina 34-6 725 (3) +3 4 Florida 31-10 644 -1 5 Vanderbilt 29-11 621 -1 6 Arkansas 30-10 600 -1 7 Coastal Carolina 26-12 551 +6 8 Stanford 25-12 523 +1 9 Campbell 31-8 454 +3 10 Virginia 32-9 428 -3 11 Kentucky 30-9 424 – 12 Boston College 27-12 403 +5 13 Connecticut 29-11 394 +2 14 East Carolina 29-11 366 -6 15 Texas Tech 29-13 251 +4 16 Tennessee 26-14 242 +4 17 Miami 25-15 234 +1 18 Arizona State 27-12 221 +3 19 Louisville 26-13 207 -9 20 Dallas Baptist 31-9 194 +7 21 West Virginia 29-11 189 +11 22 Duke 27-12 155 +15 23 Oregon 26-12 118 – 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 103 – 25 Indiana 30-11 84 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 14 Texas; No. 16 North Carolina; No. 22 UCLA; No. 25 Oregon State

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon State 80; North Carolina 74; Indiana State 52; Texas 49; Texas San Antonio 47; Florida Gulf Coast 29; Alabama 22; UCLA 18; Northeastern 18; Texas A&M 14; USC 11; Troy 7; Southern Miss 6; Georgia 4; North Carolina State 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Oral Roberts 1; Maryland 1; Iowa 1

