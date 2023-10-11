Florida slips up in CBS Sports college football rankings after Week 6

Billy Napier’s Florida Gators earned their fourth win of the 2023 season last Saturday with a homecoming win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in the Swamp, 38-14. The victory represented the second win in three tries against Southeastern Conference opponents.

Once the dust settled following Week 6 of college football, CBS Sports published its rankings of all 133 Power Five schools, including the beloved Orange and Blue.

Last week, the Gators fell down 10 spots to No. 33 after taking the loss in Lexington against the Kentucky Wildcats. This week, they slipped another spot to No. 34 in the rankings, bookended by the Wyoming Cowboys at No. 33 and Fresno State Bulldogs at No. 35.

Next up for Florida is a trip to Columbia, South Carolina, to face Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 14, inside William-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

