Florida sitting high on 4-star DL’s list after spring visits

The Florida Gators hosted Dublin (Georgia) defensive lineman Nasir Johnson twice in April, and the recruiting staff’s efforts are paying off as UF continues to climb his list of top programs.

Swamp247’s Blake Alderman caught up with Johnson after the visits and his reactions were mostly positive. The 6-foot-4-inch, 300-pounder admits he’s just getting to know the school and program, but the defensive scheme is something that interests him, as well as defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

His first visit came a few weeks ago during the spring practice period, and he was able to observe the team and talk to coaches about where he fits in. The second visit was for the Orange and Blue Game, which was a little less personal but still an informative trip for Johnson.

“I can easily see them being top three for me right now,” Johnson said of Florida.

Official visits should happen over the summer, but Johnson doesn’t have any dates locked in right now. The topic was briefly touched on during his visits, but it’s something the two parties plan to figure out in the coming months.

Alderman says Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida State are schools in touch with him the most and likely to get official visits, while On3’s recruiting prediction machine has Georgia and FSU leading the way.

Jonhson is a four-star recruit, according to On3. The other three major recruiting services haven’t graded him yet, but that should change considering the looks he’s getting from Power Five programs.

On3 has him at No. 245 overall and No. 22 among defensive linemen in the class of 2024. He’s also ranked No. 30 out of the state of Georgia.

More Football Recruiting!

