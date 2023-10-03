Florida sinks in SEC poll from 247Sports after Kentucky loss

Week 5 did not go the way the Gators Nation had hoped as Florida football was firmly defeated by the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington last Saturday. What was at one point a season that seemed surprisingly promising after beating the Tennessee Volunteers has now devolved back into depression.

Following the fifth official week of the collegiate gridiron grind, 247Sports released its Southeastern Conference poll, in which the Gators fell three spots from No. 6 to No. 9. Not nice.

Florida was the second-biggest mover this past week after Kentucky, who improved four spots to No. 5 in the conference.

Next up for the Orange and Blue are the Vanderbilt Commodores, who come to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, for the school’s homecoming game. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Here’s a look at the complete 247Sports SEC poll for Week 6:

1. Georgia (15): 0

2. Alabama: +1

3. Ole Miss (1): +1

4. Texas A&M: +1

5. Kentucky: +4

6. LSU: -4

7. Tennessee: +1

8. Missouri: -1

9. Florida: -3

10. Auburn: +2

11. Arkansas: -1

12. South Carolina: -1

13. Mississippi State: 0

14. Vanderbilt: 0

