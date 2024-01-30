Florida signee DJ Lagway ranked No. 1 QB by On3

Florida quarterback signee DJ Lagway had perhaps the best high school season of any player in the country last year, and he surged up the final On3 rankings as a result.

On Monday, On3 updated its rankings, moving Lagway to the No. 2 spot overall on the On300, behind only Ohio State wide receiver signee Jeremiah Smith. The On3 industry ranking, which considers the other three major services, has him at No. 3 behind Smith and Georgia cornerback signee Ellis Robinson IV.

That means Lagway will end the 2024 recruiting cycle as the top quarterback in his class, surpassing Alabama‘s Julian Sayin and Nebraska‘s Dylan Raiola. He started the cycle at No. 7 overall in Dec. 2022, dropped to No. 46 by July and began climbing back up in September at No. 20 overall.

Lagway threw for 4,631 yards and 58 touchdowns in 2023, adding nearly 1,000 more yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He was named the MaxPreps Player of the Year and the Gators Player of the Year in Texas.

An enrollee, Lagway is already in Gainesville with his new team. He’s viewed as the future of the program and might be the most hyped quarterback to sign with the Gators since Tim Tebow.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire