Florida showcase highlights busy summer slate for Kernel boys basketball

Jun. 18—ORLANDO, Fla. — Offseason activities are in full swing for the Mitchell High School boys basketball team.

Highlighting a summer tour filled with camps, workouts and league nights was a six-day trip to the Sunshine State centered around a team showcase hosted by the University of Central Florida and head coach Johnny Dawkins.

Across two days inside the Knights' home arena, the defending South Dakota Class AA champions put together a 4-2 record. Having gone 5-1 at the University of Kansas each of the past two summers, 2024 marks the third-straight year the Kernels have excelled at a team camp hosted by a Big 12 Conference university.

"June is a heavy month for us, so you learn a lot. At those big team camps, you hope to leave with a semblance of what it's going to look like," said MHS coach Ryker Kreutzfeldt. "It was a pretty good measuring stick, and we were able to be competitive, so overall it was good."

Aside from the setting, the Kernels' adventure felt different for another reason. A year ago, Mitchell returned just three players who had played significant varsity minutes the season prior. This time around, the Kernels retain four starters and seven of the top eight players overall based on minutes played at the state tournament. All seven — Markus Talley, Colton Smith, Gavin Hinker, Landen Soulek, Parker Mandel, Sutton Thompson and Mason Herman — made the trip to Florida, accompanied by Kreutzfeldt and MHS athletic trainer Clayton Gropper.

"Last year, we had to learn a lot about ourselves quickly. It took a couple of weeks in June, but we did do that and figured out how to play with one another," Kreutzfeldt said. "This year, we've been able to hit the ground running. We're figuring out life without our seniors, but it has been a quicker process. It reminds me of the 2022 summer and the crew that finished as runner-ups. We knew what we needed to do and tried to improve on it as we went."

In deciding to make the more than 2,000-mile trip southeast, Kreutzfeldt said he wanted to change things up, given that many of the Kernels set to participate this summer were part of the last trip to Kansas. After presenting the players with a few options, they landed on Orlando and UCF.

Outside of basketball, the Kernels made it a memorable vacation. They searched for alligators on a lake trip, explored downtown Orlando and took part in some friendly competition with a blacklight mini golf tournament. Perhaps the highlight of the entire trip, though, was a shark fishing outing, after which the catch was brought to a local restaurant and prepared fresh.

"There are a lot of things that you can do down there that obviously aren't really an option in Lawrence, Kansas," the coach said. "We were excited to give our guys a memorable experience. There are a million things to do, and we did as much as we could.

"Our guys spend a lot of time together, but if you go on a trip like that — even though by the end of it you might be arguing with one another — you're going to be closer," said Kreutzfeldt, regarding the importance of bonding outside of basketball. "Those guys now have whatever inside jokes they made and all the memories."

All that activity was squeezed into a jam-packed June calendar for MHS basketball. This week alone, the Kernels have events scheduled for Monday through Thursday, including two more team camps at Dakota Wesleyan and South Dakota State. In addition to weekly skills workouts through the Palace City Basketball program and summer league games in Sioux Falls, 'offseason' barely feels like an apt term for this point in the year.

However, the Kernels recently received their first reminder of what such hard work and dedication can yield. One morning, just before leaving for Florida, the 2023-24 Mitchell Kernels received their state championship rings.

"It was awesome, and all the guys were excited," Kreutzfeldt said. "They wanted big rings, and I think these as pretty good-sized. It's something you'll keep forever and something to always remember that tournament by."