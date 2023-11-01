Florida has shot at flipping former Missouri commit, official visit set

After a recruit announced a decommitment to the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday, the Florida Gators are swooping in to make a last-minute flip.

Three-star safety Cam Dooley spoke to 247Sports and said that he plans on being on campus when the Gators take on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday in the blackout game.

It will be Dooley’s first and only visit of the season (so far) and the young prospect says he’s ready to get to know the other players while on the sidelines.

Dooley was asked about his prior feelings toward the Florida football program and what he likes most about UF.

“The environment and coaches,” Dooley said. “I really haven’t gotten a feel for the players.”

Dooley is a three-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 62 athlete and No. 106 as a safety. The Valley High School senior switches between playing defensive back and wide receiver when his coaches need him.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire