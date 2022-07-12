Florida sets official visit date with this 4-star offensive tackle

The next big date on Florida football’s recruiting schedule is the annual Friday Night Lights and team cookout held at the end of July. While these landmark events have been one of the primary focuses of Billy Napier and his staff lately, the new crew is also looking ahead to continue their momentum forward.

Among those planning on attending the festivities at the month’s conclusion is four-star offensive tackle Tyree Adams, who also locked in an official visit to the Swamp on September 3 according to an announcement he made on his personal Twitter account. This also happens to be the same day as the team’s season opener against the Utah Utes.

The 6-foot-5.5-inch, 283-pound lineman has already made a pair of stops in Gainesville this year and his visit at the end of July will mark his third since he was offered a scholarship by the program back in March. Adams previously swung through on April 5 shortly after his offer and spent an unofficial visit on June 6 while at the team’s camp.

The rising senior out of St. Augustine (Louisiana) Marrero currently has Florida, along with the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels out front in his recruitment.

Adams is currently ranked No. 209 overall and No. 21 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 211 and 19, respectively. He currently holds one crystal ball projection for LSU from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine also has the Tigers out front with an 85.5% chance of landing him; the Gators are second at 5.2%.

Related

Where Florida football ranks ahead of 2022 season per Phil Steele Southeastern Conference set on remaining at 16 schools... for now Florida football misses out on 4-star offensive tackle to FSU Anthony Richardson could be dropping his AR-15 nickname A pair of 5-star recruits will be at Florida's July cookout

List

These 4 blue-chip 2024 recruits are heading to Gainesville for late-July visit

Story continues

List

Where Anthony Richardson stands among top 10 SEC QBs in 2022

List

This Gator among top 10 SEC offensive linemen ahead of 2022 season

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!