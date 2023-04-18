Florida set to receive official visit from 4-star Texas OL

The Florida Gators have a date set for an official visit from Copperas Cove (Texas) four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini, according to Blake Alderman of 247Sports.

“I am going there on June 9th weekend for an official visit,” Uini said to Swamp247. “I want to spend more time with Coach Sale and keep building that deeper connection.”

Florida has been after Uini since the fall, but he’s one of the few targets the Gators have from out of state, making it a bit tougher to plan visits. The June trip will be his first time in Gainesville, but Florida offensive line coach Rob Sale and defensive analyst Joe Hamilton have been keeping in close contact with Uini to keep him thinking about the program.

Of course, hearing about something and seeing it in person makes a big difference. Florida is unique in that it has two offensive line coaches, but the benefits of that might not be evident until Uini sees both leading a meeting and coaching together.

June is going to be a big month for Uini. He’ll be at Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Georgia for official visits in that order, and he’s planning on going to Alabama for the Tennessee game. That fall trip hints at a later commitment timeline for Uini than most.

He plans on graduating early and enrolling at his new home in the spring, but anything could happen. Things could move up or back in the calendar at any point.

Uini is a four-star recruit ranked No. 120 overall on the 247Sports composite and No. 8 among offensive tackles in the class of 2024.

