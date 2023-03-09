Florida set to host a top-5 prospect on campus for weekend visit

The top-ranked recruit from the class of 2025 out of the state of Florida, Miami Central defensive lineman/edge rusher Armondo Blount, is returning to the Swamp this weekend.

Blount took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm the news that he’d be in Gainesville Saturday for another visit. He stopped by UF three times last year, including two gameday visits and participating in the Gators’ Friday Night Lights Camp over the summer.

This trip should give Blount more time to connect with the staff. While Billy Napier did meet with him and offer after the FNL camp, Blount hasn’t gotten much personal time around the staff because they were busy coaching.

Me and my mom will be back in the swamp this Saturday!!🐊🐊 pic.twitter.com/1QhfRm2WqW — Armondo Blount (@ArmondoBlount) March 9, 2023

Blount is ranked No. 5 on both the 247Sports composite and On3 industry ranking. 247Sports thinks he’s the No. 2 defensive lineman in his class, but On3 has him listed as the No. 3 edge rusher in the class. Blount’s pass rushing is what’s earned him so many looks at a young age. He’s advanced beyond his years and is only improving as he matures.

Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M are among his more than two dozen offers, but Florida is the team that appears to be in the driver’s seat right now. The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives the Gators 49.0% odds to land him right now, but a lot could change over the next two years.

