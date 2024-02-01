Florida set to host tight end target after presenting offer

The latest name added to Florida’s visitors list for Saturday is Lehi (Utah) tight ends Bear Tenney, according to Swamp 247.

Florida offered Tenney back in December, but it’s taken until now to get him on campus. He’s picked up over two dozen offers making him one of the more sought-after tight ends in the class.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Coach, Billy Napier, and Coach Callaway! They’ve kept up with me every week since they’ve been there. Can’t wait for the visit.”

Tenney has been to Oregon and Texas so far this month, and he’s mentioned that he could be nearing a decision. With no timeline in place, Florida’s recruiting staff must act quickly to secure a commitment from him.

Tenney is a consensus three-star recruit ranked the highest by Rivals.com at No. 24 among tight ends in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services, puts him at No. 538 overall in the class and No. 28 at his position.

