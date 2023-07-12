Florida set to host Texas OL target on second visit

The Gators are looking to the Lone Star State for another offensive lineman in the recruiting class of 2024.

San Marcos offensive tackle Ory Williams, who checks in at 6 feet 7 inches and 285 pounds, is set to return to Gainesville for a second visit with the Gators. He’ll be in town on July 29 for UF’s Grill in the ‘Ville cookout to close out the summer, according to On3.

Williams is still looking at Georgia, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M, with the out-of-state programs leading the way. On3’s recruiting prediction machine favors LSU (65.7% odds) and has Texas (31.3%) as a strong second option. Florida should make some noise on that list once he stops by campus and reporters can get to him.

The Gators recently secured a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal, but Williams is still on the board. UF might not go after any more tackles now that Westphal is under commitment, but the groundwork is already there with Williams. That being said, missing out on him wouldn’t be the end of the world.

Williams is a three-star recruit everywhere but ESPN, where he is ranked No. 215 overall in the country and No. 20 among offensive tackles. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services, has him at No. 519 nationally and No. 31 at his position.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire