Florida set to host this 4-star defensive lineman in early April

Florida’s recruiting focus has largely been on in-state recruits early on, but more and more out-of-state players are being linked with the Gators as the year continues. One of those players is Camden, South Carolina’s Xzavier McLeod, a four-star defensive lineman in the class of 2023.

The Gators offered McLeod earlier in March and the 6-foot-4-inch, 324-pound lineman began to look into scheduling a trip to the Swamp. That date has now been set, according to 247Sports. He’ll be in town on April 2 to meet with Billy Napier and the rest of the Florida staff. Two other four-star recruits are expected to be in Gainesville that Saturday as well as a top-3 cornerback in the class of 2024.

Defensive line coach Sean Spencer has been McLeod’s main recruiter with the Gators with recruiting analyst Joe Hamilton in the mix as well. The relationship is still new, but things seem to be moving in the right direction.

“I have liked the talks with them and they are just harping on me to get down there to Gainesville for a visit,” McLeod said to 247Sports after fielding an offer from UF. “I look forward to doing that. I have been telling them how Gainesville is only a five-hour trip, so I want to get down there and experience that school and that atmosphere.”

Auburn and Alabama will host him this week, and he’s looking to stop by FSU during the same weekend he makes it to Gainesville. With nearly 20 offers from elite programs in his back pocket, McLeod has plenty of options to choose from. Florida will need to make a good impression to rip him away from the other schools in the hunt.

Right now, South Carolina seems to be the team to beat, but there’s plenty of time for Napier and Co. to leave their mark on the No. 115 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.

