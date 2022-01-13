Florida set to host 11 prospects in crucial 2022 recruiting weekend

For the first time in a while, the Gators have a bit of momentum in recruiting. UF’s class was in a bad way when coach Billy Napier took over in December, but he made up for lost time quickly on early signing day, adding three blue-chip prospects to the class, including a five-star safety in Kamari Wilson.

Napier added a fourth on Jan. 8 when Florida picked up the commitment of four-star Louisiana running back Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of former Clemson star Travis. The 2022 class now has 11 committed players, but considering it ranks just 41st nationally and remains the worst class in the SEC, per the 247Sports Composite, there’s still a lot of work to be done.

A lot of that work will be done this weekend, when the Gators will host one of the most talented official visit slates they’ve seen in a while. There will be a number of talented 2023 recruits on campus, but there will also be 11 players from the 2022 class. Some of them are already committed, but UF will be looking to land a commitment from the others. Here’s a full rundown of the official visitors.

5-star LB Harold Perkins - Cypress, Texas

Perkins announced his commitment to Texas A&M at the All-American Game, but the Gators still have a chance at landing the top linebacker in the 2022 class. He’s the No. 5 overall player in the country, and while LSU and Texas were considered the Aggies’ top competition for a while, the Gators have made a late push. It may not be enough, but they will have the chance to sway him from his commitment.

4-star S Jacoby Mathews - Ponchatoula, Louisiana

Mathews decommitted from LSU this summer, and he has since taken official visits to Texas and Georgia. The Tigers remain on his radar alongside Texas A&M, and those are likely the two schools that Florida will be battling against the hardest. Mathews is the No. 4 safety and No. 36 overall player in the 2022 class, and he plans to commit on signing day.

3-star S Miguel Mitchell - Oxford, Alabama

Florida is mostly battling Tennessee for the services of Mitchell, the No. 891 player in the nation and a one-time Vanderbilt commit. He’s gotten late offers from programs like LSU, Oregon and USC, and the Gators are high on him as well. He officially visits Knoxville on Jan. 28, so the Volunteers will get the last word in with him.

3-star ATH Arlis Boardingham - Van Nuys, California

It’s always hard to land a West Coast-product that Oregon and USC covet, but that’s exactly what the Gators will try to do with Boardingham, who mostly projects as an H-back at the college level. The No. 479 prospect plans to visit the Ducks the following weekend.

3-star LB Emar'rion Winston - Portland, Oregon

Winston is the No. 3 prospect in Oregon, and he was committed to the Ducks under coach Mario Cristobal. When Cristobal left to take the Miami job, he left the class. Florida offered him shortly after, and the Gators are currently the most high-profile program targeting Winston. He has official visits planned to Nevada and Washington the two weekends after his trip to Gainesville.

3-star WR Caleb Douglas - Missouri City, Texas

Douglas was the first player Napier offered after taking the Florida job, and the Texas prospect has called the Gators his leader. The one-time USC commit is now the nation’s No. 617 prospect, and he has picked up some attention from top schools after decommitting from the Trojans in November. Notre Dame is vying for him, as well, but they offered late and UF currently has the upper hand.

4-star LB Shemar James - Mobile, Alabama

James was originally a Florida commit under Dan Mullen, but he decommitted in October and was considered a lean to Georgia or Alabama. However, a late push from Napier got him to rejoin the class on early signing day. He has already signed but will be on campus this weekend.

4-star DL Jamari Lyons - Melbourne, Florida

Lyons committed to Florida back in October, and he held firm on that commitment through the coaching change, inking with the Gators on early signing day. The Viera product is the No. 357 player in the 2022 class.

3-star K Trey Smack - Severna Park, Maryland

Smack is one of the top kickers in the 2022 class, and he’s been committed to the Gators since June. He made things official on early signing day, and he will likely vie for the starting kicking job as a true freshman after the team struggled in that department this season.

3-star OL Jalen Farmer - Covington, Georgia

Farmer committed to the Gators back in September, but he was the only prospect that didn’t sign on early signing day. He still intends to sign with Florida in February, and he hasn’t taken any other official visits since a trip to Kentucky on Dec. 10.

4-star RB Trevor Etienne - Jennings, Louisiana

As mentioned above, Etienne pledged to the Gators over in-state LSU and his brother’s team in Clemson. He will forge his own route, and he’ll take his first official visit to Florida this weekend after taking unofficial trips in June and November.

