Florida sells out tickets to Week 4 home game against Charlotte

There’s nothing like a Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, especially when every single one of the seats in the building is filled.

For the second straight week, the Florida Gators have sold out the Swamp. While the crowd might not have the same kind of energy that comes with the SEC opener, Charlotte should crumble under the pressure of a packed house.

Gators head coach Billy Napier was more than complimentary of the Florida faithful following the win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

“Our fans, they put on a show for the entire country to see, and it impacted our team,” Napier said. “It brought a lot of energy to our players, created momentum in the game and certainly made it very difficult for Tennesse.”

While the Tennessee game might have been the most interesting home game on the SEC schedule for Florida, there’s still the season finale against Florida State to look forward to.

The Seminoles are currently ranked third on the US LBM Coaches Poll and are fourth on the AP Poll.

