Florida schedules official visit with Peach State linebacker

Florida already made the cut to land in four-star linebacker Tavion Wallace’s top five and now an official visit is marked on the calendar for June 14-16, according to Gators Online.

The Gators will get him in the middle of a busy June schedule. He’ll be at Arkansas on May 31, Georgia on June 7 and Florida State on June 21. That puts Florida in a decent position to leave a lasting impression.

“I wasn’t too high on Florida at first, but I have given them a chance, and they are coming up,” Wallace said. “They are recruiting me harder now. Me and my family grew up following Florida, so getting to Gainesville, meeting the people and seeing everything has moved them up my list.”

Recruiting Summary

Wallace is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked the highest by 247Sports at No. 26 overall and No. 3 among linebackers in the class of 2025. The On3 industry ranking, which considers all four major recruiting services, puts him at No. 41 nationally and No. 3 at his position.

The Florida State Seminoles are the current favorites to land a commitment from Wallace with 81.0% odds, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine. Florida is a distant second on the list with 6.0%, South Carolina follows with 4.1% and Georgia rounds out the list at 3.5%.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire