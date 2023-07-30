Florida safety commit recruiting top-100 LSU-leaning CB

The Florida Gators already have 20 players under commitment from the class of 2024, but there is still room for an elite piece or two to be added to the class.

Josiah Davis, a safety out of Berrien in Nashville, Georgia that is committed to Florida, was in Gainesville this weekend for Florida’s Grill in the Ville cookout, according to Gators Online. He thinks that Florida has a decent chance at landing top-100 recruit Wardell Mack despite LSU making a strong push for the Louisiana native.

“We are trying to get him to commit,” Davis said. “I think he’s going to choose us, choose the Gators.”

Mack is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked highest by On3 at No. 19 overall and No. 3 among cornerbacks in the class of 2024. He lands at No. 71 nationally and No. 7 at his position on the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services.

Davis also recruiting class of 2025 top-100 athlete Darrell Johnson, who is from the same area.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire