This Florida running back target set to commit on signing day

Florida’s 2022 class is currently without a running back, but that could potentially change on signing day if the Gators are able to secure the commitment of currently unpledged four-star running back TreVonte’ Citizen. A product of Lake Charles College Prep in Louisiana, Citizen was once committed to the in-state LSU Tigers. He pledged on July 19 a few weeks after an official visit to Baton Rouge, but he decommitted on Nov. 28 as a result of the coaching change.

Citizen is set to commit on national signing day on Feb. 2, and Florida is making a late push to be in the mix, though it has some ground to make up. Coach Billy Napier offered Citizen on Dec. 6 and visited him the week leading up to early signing day, but he hasn’t visited UF’s campus.

He has already taken official visits to Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and Texas, and he will be permitted to take another visit to Baton Rouge with the new coaching staff without it counting as his fifth visit, per On3Sports’ Chad Simmons.

As for his final visit, he’s currently undecided but said that Florida is in the mix.

“I know I am taking an official visit to LSU, but I am not sure about the other one,” he said, according to Simmons. “I am talking to Florida, Miami, and Michigan State about it.”

UF running back coach Jabbar Juluke, who followed Napier from Louisiana and was a high school coach in the state, has been the primary recruiter for Citizen. He had positive things to say about both Napier and Juluke.

Florida lost its running back commit in 2022 on Nov. 30 when Terrance Gibbs, who is now considered a possible Texas lean, decommitted. Citizen is one of its two best options in this class, alongside fellow Louisiana prospect Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of former Clemson star and current Jacksonville Jaguar Travis, who is committing on Jan. 8.

The Gators really need to get one of those two, though it has some ground to make up for both. Getting Citizen, the No. 113 overall player in the 2022 class, on campus will be a priority for Napier, especially if UF misses out on Etienne on Saturday.

