Florida running back target backs off Arkansas commitment

Columbia High (Decatur, Georgia) running back Jadan Baugh backed off his commitment to the University of Arkansas on Monday, posting a message to Twitter thanking the university and its coaches.

“After lots of prayer and talks with my circle I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Arkansas,” Baugh wrote ” I’d like to thank Coach Pittman and Coach Jimmy and all of Arkansas for believing in me and for the opportunity.”

With the Razorbacks out of the picture, Baugh’s recruitment shifts focus to a final two of Alabama and Florida. Georgia Tech has also been in the mix, but Baugh is more likely to land in the SEC.

Baugh’s commitment comes just after an official visit with the Crimson Tide, so Nick Saban and Co. might be the group to beat. Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been the Baugh family’s main connection to the university, and the Gators are down a running back with Trevor Etienne in the transfer portal.

Baugh is a four-star recruit, according to On3 and Rivals, but 247Sports and ESPN only have him as a three-star. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four systems, grants him four-star status and puts him at No. 357 overall in the class of 2024.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire