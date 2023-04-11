Florida running back Justin Thurman on his weekend visit to Rutgers football, upcoming visits

Tampa running back Justin Thurman visited the Rutgers football program over the weekend to check out a spring practice. It was the first opportunity for Thurman to connect with the Big Ten program, just days after being offered by the Scarlet Knights.

Thurman is a class of 2025 running back from Jesuit High School (Tampa, FL). He currently holds Power Five offers from Kansas and Tennesee in addition to his early April offer from Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights hosted Thurman over the weekend, giving the talented athlete a first chance to be on campus and connect with the staff including head coach Greg Schiano. It was a strong impression from Rutgers for a running back who is likely to see his recruitment blow-up this fall.

“My visit to Rutgers was very, very informative. In addition to watching practice and the scrimmage, I had an opportunity to see all areas of the facilities and learned (that) they are getting ready to build a new indoor practice facility,” Thurman told Rutgers Wire. “Along with meeting with the academics director, I met with player development too. And I was able to sit in on one of the running back team meetings and had a film breakdown session with running backs coach Shaw (Damiere Shaw). “My visit concluded with a meeting with coach Schiano, where he gave me more insight on how I can be a valuable addition and have an impact on the Rutgers football program.”

Just two weeks ago, Thurman was named March the running backs MVP at the Rivals camp at St. Thomas Aquinas. It was a deep and loaded event.

Also a standout sprinter, Thurman’s team is in the postseason, meaning a shift of focus this week. But then it is back to recruiting.

On April 15, he will visit Tennessee and is hoping for a visit to Kansas sometime in the next couple of months.

A return to Rutgers, he said, could be in the works as well. This week was definitely a positive learning experience for Thurman, especially as he is in the early stages of his recruitment.

What stood out from the weekend visit to Rutgers? The practice itself, Thurman said.

“To see the team practice and scrimmage,” Thurman said. “It was high energy throughout the entire time.”

