Florida rising in this 4-star wide receiver’s recruitment

Florida, head coach Billy Napier and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert are trying to add some playmakers at wideout in the 2023 recruiting cycle after former head coach Dan Mullen struggled to recruit some to his roster. One name that the Gators would love to add is four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. He hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is ranked as the 39th best player overall and as the sixth-best receiver, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Williams didn’t consider Florida highly before Napier and Co. took over the program but has now made two visits over the last two months. He returned to the Swamp for the Orange and Blue game Thursday after his first visit in March.

He said he most enjoyed the time he spent around Colbert and off-the-field analyst Benedick Hyppolite. Williams bonded well with Hyppolite because of his extensive ties to South Florida. He also recruited Williams while he was on staff with the Miami Hurricanes.

After his latest visit to Florida, he said the school has become a player for his pledge.

“They actually moved up,” Williams said, according to 247Sports. “I like Florida. This is my first time really getting to see them in action. They got a good spot on my list now.”

The Gators are one of his top schools along with Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Pittsburgh and Florida State. Williams also plans to start using some of his official visits this summer.

