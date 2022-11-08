Florida rises in latest CBS Sports re-rankings after Week 10 win

1st And Ten Florida

Florida lineman O’Cyrus Torrence was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The junior is the third Gator to earn conference player of the week honors this season (Richardson – Sept. 5, Hill – Oct. 10).Torrence anchored an offensive line that paved the way for 291 rushing yards on a season-high 50 rushing attempts. Florida averaged 5.8 yards per carry in the win over the Aggies, and the Gators’ 5.9 yards per carry this season ranks third in the FBS and is on track to tie the school record set in 2008.A transfer from Louisiana, Torrence has started eight games this season and is the highest graded guard in the country according to Pro Football Focus with an 88.6 grade.