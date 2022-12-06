UGA football offers Mississippi State’s leading receiver
UGA football has offered a scholarship to Mississippi State's leading receiver Rara Thomas
UGA football has offered a scholarship to Mississippi State's leading receiver Rara Thomas
Cardi shared the figure in response to some attempted criticism on Twitter alongside a reminder to "think about that when you type about this Grammy winner."
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt signed an NIL deal with namesake, World of Hyatt, and his teammates' families will benefit at the Orange Bowl.
On the first day of transfer portal season, OUInsiders at 247Sports Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune project Oklahoma to land former Sooners TE Austin Stogner. From @john9williams
The exes own 21 properties across California, Idaho, Wyoming, Belgium, and Illinois
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discusses the Vols' offense ahead of the Orange Bowl.
Here’s when the newcomer’s basketball eligibility begins.
Alabama offensive tackle Amari Kight has entered the transfer portal. The Alabama native spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa.
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
A teen in Aurora is in custody after shooting at seven police officers following a chase of a stolen vehicle.
The law, set to take effect Jan. 1, would create a council that could set minimum wages at $22 an hour for fast workers by next year.
South Florida introduced Alex Golesh as its next football coach Tuesday in a midday press conference.
Speaking to KTVU after Antioch police arrested a suspect in an attack that cost her, her right eye, a 19-year-old restaurant manager says of the brutal attack, "It completely derailed my life." She plans on pursuing a medical degree.
Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett III, and C.J. Stroud are your 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists. Here's what the voters missed.
The Saints gadget player remains a threat to make a play wherever he lines up.
It's a new era for the Colorado Buffaloes, welcoming football legend Deion Sanders as their new head coach.
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with World of Hyatt.
Upcoming hotels include the Hyatt's first property in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, and the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Helsinki, Finland.
Cardi B remains committed to making money moves.
The season is nearly finished, and Alabama has had several players play deep into the playoffs. Over the weekend, Alabama had more commits crowned state champs while others get set for their own state title games.
Kansas State’s newest football recruit is a linebacker from the junior college ranks.