Florida’s Ricky Pearsall holds football despite being crushed after amazing catch

It still is September but those who catch passes in the 2023 season will have to go some to do better than Florida’s Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall manages to catch the pass with one hand and while he is headed to the turf, he is absolutely crushed by Charlotte’s players.

RICKY PEARSALL HOLY HELL WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/sEOzFfoAzL — Lucas Dolengowski (@LDolengowski) September 23, 2023

Somehow he still held onto the football.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire