Florida remains in the running for 5-star Ohio State WR commit

The top wide receiver and arguably the No. 1 prep prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Jeremiah Smith, is committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes but has declined to shut down his recruitment with months to go before the early signing period.

“I don’t think it’s going to be shut down ’til National Signing Day,” Smith told 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins in regard to his recruitment.

While OSU remains the overwhelming favorite for the five-star pass-catcher out of Opa Locka (Florida) Chaminade-Madonna Prep still has an interest in entertaining a trio of Sunshine State schools in the Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes. But there is a steep hill to climb for the 6-foot-3-inch, 198-pound receiver’s signature.

“Everybody’s telling me the same things,” Smith said. “Nobody telling me nothing different. I’m a stick with Ohio State right now.”

Nonetheless, the Orange and Blue have a couple of things going their way. Smith is enamored both with the Gators’ 2024 five-star quarterback as well as the coaching staff.

“Florida, I know they have a great quarterback in my class coming in DJ Lagway,” he noted, adding that he is also locked in with head coach Billy Napier and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales.

The high school senior stopped in Gainesville most recently at the end of July to work out with Lagway — his third visit of the summer, including an official visit in June, and fourth overall.

Smith is ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at the No. 1 player overall in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire