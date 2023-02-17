Florida remains outside USA TODAY Sports’ bracketology despite win

Florida basketball finally snapped its three-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a 79-64 win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels. However, it appears that the victory was a bit Pyhrric as the Gators lost their top statistical leader Colin Castleton to a hand injury, which sources report will keep him out for the remainder of the regular season.

Unfortunately, the Quadrant 3 home win was not enough to really move the needle for Todd Golden’s team, which took a dagger to the heart in their game prior against the Vanderbilt Commodores, who upset the Orange and Blue in Gainesville. As such, USA TODAY Sports‘ Eddie Timanus, Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith published their latest bracketology and once again omitted the Gators from their field of tournament teams for the second-straight update.

The Southeastern Conference has a total of nine bids in the projected final 68, represented by Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 1 seed), the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 2), Missouri Tigers (No. 8), Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 9), Auburn Tigers, (No. 10), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 10) and Kentucky Wildcats (No. 11); the Mississippi State Bulldogs sit among the Last Four In group.

Next up for Florida are the Razorbacks, who host the Gators inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST and can be watched on the ESPN2 or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

Take a look below at USA TODAY Sports’ full bracketology update.

Last four in

North Carolina, Memphis, Mississippi State, Clemson.

First four out

Southern California, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Penn State.

Next four out

Oregon, Seton Hall, New Mexico, Utah State.

Conference breakdown

Multi-bid conferences: Big 12 (8), Big Ten (8), SEC (8), ACC (7), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), American Athletic (2), Pac-12 (2), West Coast (2).

More Basketball!

Sources: Florida's Colin Castleton out for season with broken hand KenPom gives Florida basketball a one-spot lift in rankings update ESPN's Basketball Power Index bumps Gators up after win Gators inch up NET rankings after Ole Miss win on Wednesday Here's how Florida basketball snapped its losing streak against Ole Miss

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire