Florida remains outside of AP Poll after Week 5

The Florida Gators are still outside the AP Poll Top 25 after week six of the college football season. The poll came out before Florida’s game against Eastern Washington concluded, with the game being played on Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. The Gators still received 37 votes.

The Orange and Blue started the season unranked but jumped to No. 12 after beating then No. 7 Utah Utes in a thrilling 29-26 victory in Billy Napier’s first game as Florida head coach. They then dropped to No. 18 after losing to Kentucky in their SEC opener 26-16.

Other notable AP rankings include Georgia and Alabama switching spots, with the Crimson Tide the new No. 1 and the Dawgs dropping to No. 2, Ole Miss jumping five spots to No. 9, Kentucky dropping six spots to No. 13, Wake Forest moving seven spots up to No. 15, and Kansas making its first appearance in the AP Poll in thirteen seasons with their No. 19 ranking. The Jayhawks will host College Gameday, ESPN’s college football pregame show, for the first time in program history.

New @AP_Top25 poll 1-Bama

2-Georgia

3-Ohio St

4-Michigan

5-Clemson

6-USC

7-Okla St

8-Tennessee

9-Ole Miss

10-Penn St

11-Utah

12-Oregon

13-Kentucky

14-NC St

15-Wake Forest

16-BYU

17-TCU

18-UCLA

19-Kansas

20-Kansas St

21-Washington

22-Syracuse

23-Miss State

24-Cincinnati

25-LSU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 2, 2022

Florida will host Missouri for the Gators’ Homecoming game next week. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU with kick-off scheduled for noon EDT.

