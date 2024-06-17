Florida remains in the mix for UCF commit after official visit

Florida hosted a slew of recruits from the class of 2025 on official visits over the weekend, including Anderson High (Cincinnati, Ohio) tight end and UCF commit Caden Piening.

While Piening had seen Florida’s campus and facilities before, an official visit showed him everything The Swamp has to offer. Highlights of the trip include spending time with coaches and players, namely tight Hayden Hansen, according to Swamp247 and Gators Online.

“I think the first time we came we saw the nuts and bolts of everything,” Piening said. “This weekend was more of a relaxing weekend. I met all the coaches and had a great time with them.”

One-on-one time with head coach Billy Napier also went a long way with the Central Florida commit. Piening has been locked in with UCF since April, but he’s still leaving the door open for Florida to flip him.

“With UCF, I think they have something building with Coach (Gus) Malzahn and what they have going on,” he said. “I think they are really building up, and I see something that they have a really bright future. Then with (Florida), they have something that’s already going and they have a really strong fanbase.”

Recruiting Summary

Piening is a consensus three-star recruit heading into his senior year. He is ranked the highest by ESPN as the No. 11 Y-style tight end in the class of 2025.

The On3 industry ranking considers all four major recruiting services and ranks Piening No. 636 overall in the class. The 247Sports composite is a similar ranking system and has him at No. 691 nationally.

Follow us @GatorsWire on X, formerly known as Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire