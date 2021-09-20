Florida releases depth chart ahead of Tennessee game
Tennessee (2-1) will play at No. 12 Florida (2-1) Saturday in Week 4.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT. ESPN will televise the divisional matchup.
Florida enters the matchup following a 31-29 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Tennessee defeated Tennessee Tech, 56-0, in Week 3.
Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Florida released its depth chart on Monday.
2021 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule
Sept. 2 Bowling Green (W, 38-6)
Sept. 11 Pittsburgh (L, 41-34)
Sept. 18 Tennessee Tech (W, 56-0)
Sept. 25 at Florida
Oct. 2 at Missouri
Oct. 9 South Carolina
Oct. 16 Ole Miss
Oct. 23 at Alabama
Nov. 6 at Kentucky
Nov. 13 Georgia
Nov. 20 South Alabama
Nov. 27 Vanderbilt
