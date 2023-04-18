Florida’s red-carpet treatment has coveted safety planning official visit

The recruiting grind continues for Billy Napier and the Florida football program following the conclusion of the spring scrimmage schedule. On Monday, the Gators hosted three-star safety Marqavious Saboor out of Marietta (Georgia) Kell and the high school junior came away impressed with what he saw.

“I really liked the facilities, weight room and how the coaches operate. Also, the environment,” Saboor told Gators Online. “I really like how everything is close together. You don’t really have to drive anywhere; everything is in walking distance. It’s not hard to get to class and different places.

“What I really like about Florida is the learning plan. They really do have a good learning plan for the athletes; yeah, that’s one thing I really do like,” he added.

As far as the competition for the coveted defensive back’s commitment, the Gators are up against the Cincinnati Bearcats, West Virginia Mountaineers and USF Bulls — all of whom Saboor expects to set official visits within a couple of weeks. He has also stopped in to see the Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this year — as well as Cincinnati and West Virginia.

Saboor is ranked No. 537 overall and No. 46 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him ranked at Nos. 546 and 55, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Orange and Blue in the lead for his services with a 39.8% chance of landing him, while Cincinnati, the Troy Trojans and Georgia Southern Eagles following behind at 34.8%, 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

More Football!

4-star linebacker locks down pair of SEC official visits, including Florida Billy Napier among 7 college football coaches under most pressure in 2023 Check out Anthony Richardson's NFL draft betting odds for top 6 picks Here's where two Gators go in USA TODAY Sports' latest NFL mock draft These two 5-star LB recruits stopping in at the Swamp on Saturday

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire