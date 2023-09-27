Florida recruiting target set to announce commitment at All-American Bowl

One of Florida’s top defensive targets from the recruiting class of 2024 knows when he’ll make his college decision.

On Tuesday, Mainland (Daytona Beach, Florida) safety Zay Mincey announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was committing to playing the All-American Bowl game and would announce his future college during the game.

Only 100 high school players earn the right to wear the All-American Bowl jersey each year. The game is entering its 24th season and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. EST.

Blessed and Committed to Play in the All American Bowl Game where I will be announcing what school I will be attending @ErikRichardsUSA @AABonNBC @TheJerkasm @COACH217ROLAND pic.twitter.com/Sfr3cVRFsM — Zavier “Bam Bam” Mincey (@ZayMincey386) September 26, 2023

Florida is considered a heavy favorite to land Mincey, boasting a 65.5% chance to land him, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine. Miami is the biggest threat to UF right now, but the Hurricanes only hold 27.9% odds to earn Mincey’s commitment.

Mincey is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked highest by On3 at No. 29 overall in the class of 2024. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four major recruiting services, lists him at No. 71 overall, No. 4 among safeties in the class and No. 12 among recruits from the state of Florida.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire