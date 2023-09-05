Florida receives zero votes in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 1

A 24-11 loss to Utah on Thursday lost Florida whatever support it had among US LBM Coaches Poll voters heading into the season.

The Gators weren’t ranked in the Coaches Poll to start the year, but they earned enough votes (63) to land just outside the top 25 at an unofficial 28th overall in the county. Those votes are no more, though, and the Gators are now behind teams such as James Madison, Texas-San Antonio and UCF.

With McNeese State up next on the schedule, Florida won’t have a great chance to earn any of those votes, but the SEC opener against No. 9 Tennessee in Gainesville will be a solid opportunity to show improvement.

As far as the rest of the SEC goes: Georgia is still No. 1, Alabama stayed at No. 3, LSU fell from No. 5 to 14, Ole Miss is at No. 20, and Texas A&M rounds out the ranked programs in the conference at No. 23. Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and South Carolina earned votes as well.

A look at the complete US LBM Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 1-0 1,647 (63) – 2 Michigan 1-0 1,534 (1) – 3 Alabama 1-0 1,515 (2) – 4 Ohio State 1-0 1,422 – 5 Florida State 1-0 1,388 +3 6 USC 2-0 1,283 – 7 Penn State 1-0 1,216 – 8 Washington 1-0 1,115 +3 9 Tennessee 1-0 1,099 +1 10 Texas 1-0 957 +2 11 Notre Dame 2-0 950 +2 12 Utah 1-0 924 +2 13 Oregon 1-0 904 +2 14 LSU 0-1 738 -9 15 Kansas State 1-0 630 +2 16 UNC 1-0 546 +4 17 Oklahoma 1-0 543 +2 18 Oregon State 1-0 499 – 19 Wisconsin 1-0 445 +2 20 Miss 1-0 411 +2 21 Clemson 0-1 287 -12 22 Tulane 1-0 255 +1 23 Texas A&M 1-0 236 +2 24 Duke 1-0 222 +30 25 Colorado 1-0 161 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire