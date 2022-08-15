Florida receives votes but left out of preseason AP Poll top 25
The Florida Gators did not claim one of the coveted spots on the preseason Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll on Monday. UF received just 14 votes to finish an unofficial 38th overall.
A lack of support among the national media isn’t surprising, especially considering the circumstances heading into the 2022 season. Last year’s team wasn’t very good, several expected starters left the transfer portal and Billy Napier was left to piece together a recruiting class in a matter of two months.
Napier brought in a robust transition class, ranked 10th overall by 247Sports, and added players at key positions via the portal. The big question is how long it will take for Napier’s system to work at Florida. Most of the offense is unproven, including first-year starting quarterback Anthony Richardson. If the Gators gel under the new scheme early on and upset Utah in the season opener on September 3, expect Florida to have more than 14 votes in the next update.
For now, the Florida players can use this poll as yet another source of motivation for the upcoming season. Not only is UF the 11th SEC team to appear on this list, but even UCF has received more votes (27) than Florida. Miami is ranked No. 16 to lead all in-state programs.
Beating No. 7 Utah would be a big statement for Napier in his first game at the helm, and it would certainly shake up the rankings.
AP College Football Top 25
Rank
Team
Record
Last Wk.
Points
1
0-0
2
1,566 (54)
2
0-0
6
1,506 (6)
3
0-0
1
1,455 (3)
4
0-0
14
1,292
5
0-0
8
1,242
6
0-0
UR
1,212
7
Utah
0-0
12
1,209
8
0-0
3
1,203
9
0-0
10
956
10
Baylor
0-0
5
884
11
0-0
22
831
12
Oklahoma State
0-0
7
814
13
North Carolina State
0-0
20
752
14
0-0
UR
711
15
0-0
9
631
16
Miami (FL)
0-0
UR
476
17
Pittsburgh
0-0
13
383
18
0-0
UR
365
19
0-0
21
348
20
Kentucky
0-0
18
332
21
Ole Miss
0-0
11
324
22
Wake Forest
0-0
15
303
23
Cincinnati
0-0
4
265
24
Houston
0-0
17
263
25
BYU
0-0
19
234
Others receiving votes:
Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian State 4, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, Nebraska 1
Related
Florida lands 4-star legacy LB as first commit in class of 2024
Gators land third blue-chip DL in past two days
Florida football's state-of-the-art facility set for grand opening
Gators score huge commitment from this IMG Academy defensive lineman
Florida made the latest cut for this 5-star edge rusher
List
A look at Anthony Richardson's 2021 situational stats
List
Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 seasons following bad bowl losses
List
Dooley's Dozen: How Florida football can go undefeated this season
List
Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.
Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!