Is this Florida receiver transferring to the Big Ten?

Florida’s leading receiver Jacob Copeland entered the transfer portal on December 9, and the first crystal ball prediction from 247Sports has come in just eight days later for the University of Maryland.

Jeff Ermann, the publisher at 247Sports’ InsideMDSports, entered the selection with a confidence score of eight (out of a possible 10) and said that Copeland “appears likely” to transfer to Maryland. The former top-100 receiver took on the No. 1 jersey this year at Florida and led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Frustration over a lack of targets showed at times throughout the season, and Copeland’s clock is ticking to impress NFL scouts and make it to the pros. Being the top guy at an elite program in the Southeastern Conference would get him the attention he desires, but the Big Ten works just as well and he could put up some gaudy numbers for the Terps.

Maryland is losing several veterans and Copeland’s major competition, fifth-year senior Dontay Demus, is coming off a serious knee injury. It seems like a good fit on paper, and Copeland’s departure isn’t particularly shocking after following Florida’s disappointing season.

It doesn’t sound like Billy Napier will be able to get this one back, but he’ll have Justin Shorter, Trent Whittemore, Xzavier Henderson and plenty of other talented receivers to work with next year. He could also make a splash of his own in the transfer portal.

Related

This Gator named UF player to watch in Gasparilla Bowl ESPN previews Florida's bowl matchup against UCF Florida considered a signing day winner by Sports Illustrated How does The Athletic feel about Florida's chances vs UCF? CBS Sports calls Florida an early signing day winner

List

These four transferring players could interest the Gators

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.