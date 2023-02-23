Florida reaching out more to Gator greats, Emmitt Smith opens up

When having a conversation about the greatest players in Florida Gators’ football history, you won’t get too far before you mention Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. Before he won the Offensive Player of the Year award, NFL MVP, three Super Bowls, a Super Bowl MVP, and was named a four-time first-team All-Pro player, the Pensacola native was tearing it up for the Orange and Blue.

In a recent appearance on the Pivot Podcast, Smith joined ESPN’s Ryan Clark and his co-hosts, former Florida Gators Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, in a wide-ranging conversation. Notably, the first two minutes or so are dominated by Smith talking about how the University of Florida recently sent him a gift package that included four tickets to any home sporting event of his choice, among other things.

Once you get past the realization that three of the four members of the show are Gators, and two of the greatest running backs in Florida football history are sitting next to each other, the weight of the conversation starts to kick in. While Smith notes that it’s not the first time he’s been invited back to Gainesville, he did reveal that it is the first time they have made such an effort with the gift package. Crowder, Taylor, and Smith proceed to discuss how much effort the current regime is putting into the Gators’ storied history. Taylor even went so far as to say Smith deserves a statue outside The Swamp.

The more often a public discourse about the Gators occurs, the better. It’s even more powerful when three former Gator Greats are the ones holding up their alma mater, something head coach Billy Napier seems sware of if he’s making such an effort to bring the legends of Florida football’s past into the fold.

In his time playing for the Florida Gators, Smith broke 58 school records, scored 38 touchdowns, was named the 1989 SEC Player of the Year, finished top ten in the Heisman Trophy race, and was a three-time All-SEC pick. He was drafted in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent 13 of his 15 NFL seasons. He received his degree in Health and Human Performance in 1996 and is a member of the Gator Football Ring of Honor.

