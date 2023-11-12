Florida RB Trevor Etienne rushes for 3 TDs in bittersweet homecoming against No. 19 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. --- Florida football running back Trevor Etienne had plenty of reasons to be motivated before UF's matchup with No. 19 LSU in Death Valley.

Etienne, a Jennings, La., native, said earlier in the week he had always dreamed of playing in Tiger Stadium as a kid. He spent the week leading up to the game dispensing tickets to the family and friends who made the two-hour drive from Jennings to watch him play.

Before a sellout crowd of 102,321, Etienne put on a good show, rushing 18 times for 99 yards and 3 TDs to help keep the Florida Gators in the game for three quarters against LSU's turbo-charged offense. But eventually, the Tigers pulled away with 14 straight points in the fourth quarter for a 52-35 win.

Rough report card: Report Card: Florida defense flunked out in historic fashion

Late collapse: Dark night in Death Valley: Florida football unravels late in loss to No. 19 LSU

Etienne's third rushing TD of the game, a 5-yard TD run with 10:27 left, cut LSU's lead to 38-35 with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter. He's the first UF running back to rush for 3 TDs in a game since La’Mical Perine rushed for 3 TDs on Sept. 30, 2017 vs. Vanderbilt.

"You can tell this was special for him, and when given opportunities tonight, you know, he was elite," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "I thought he showed a spirit about himself, he showed some toughness tonight."

Trevor Etienne starting to round back into form for Florida Gators

Etienne, who wasn't made available to reporters following the Florida loss, is starting to round into form since dealing with a shoulder injury that forced him to sit out the Vanderbilt game in early October. He rushed for 80 yards and a TD last week against Arkansas and has averaged 89.5 yards on 6.0 yards per carry over his last two games.

In the third quarter, Etienne made a nifty cut on an 18-yard run, then followed it up with a 21-yard TD run to cut LSU's lead to 24-21.

Junior running back Montrell Johnson Jr., a New Orleans native, also was a factor in the offense with 70 yards rushing and 65 yards receiving.

"For them, it was good to be home, good to play in their home state," Florida quarterback Graham Mertz said. "I mean, they're two great backs, and I think they just showcased their ability tonight. They're gonna continue to do that."

Pass protection has been an issue at times for Etienne, but on Saturday night, he held his own picking up blitzes which opened up more chances for him to see the field.

"I'm proud of him," Napier said. "He's fun to coach, and he's made our team better since the first day got here and he'll continue to make the team better in the future."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators football RB Trevor Etienne rushes for 3 TDs