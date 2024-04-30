Florida in the race for 5-star wide receiver, official visit likely

Florida has yet to set up an official visit with five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, but the Mandarin High (Jacksonville) recruit says it is too early to count the Gators out.

According to Gators Online, Ffrench has official visits set for LSU on June 1, Miami on June 7, Tennessee on June 13 and Texas on June 21. If Florida does get him on campus for an official, it is likely to come after the summer ends.

“I haven’t set it yet, but I know they have something for the fall,” Ffrench said. “I would look for the fall.”

Like most receivers considering Florida, Ffrench likes the idea of sharing the field with Eugene Wilson III and catching passes from DJ Lagway. Seeing Ricky Pearsall come off the board in the first round of the NFL draft is keeping Florida’s name in his head, too.

Recruiting Summary

Ffrench is ranked No. 18 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 23 and 5, respectively.

Ohio State holds three crystal ball predictions from 247Sports while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives OSU a 61.1% chance of signing him. The Alabama Crimson Tide (23.8%) and Florida State Seminoles (9.2%) trail well behind.

