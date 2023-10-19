Florida’s quarterback appears on SEC Network, praises teammates

The Florida Gators are on a bye week and riding a two-game win streak after surpassing the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday, giving the team some time to relax and make media appearances.

Quarterback Graham Mertz was a guest on the television/radio show “SEC This Morning,” being interviewed by hosts Peter Burns and former Florida Gators wide receiver Chris Doering.

The trio discussed Mertz’s adaption after moving to Gainesville and the connection with senior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. Mertz said he instantly felt comfortable when he and Pearsall stepped on the field for the first time.

“I mean, you gotta you got to put in the work and that’s one thing that I’ve appreciated a ton from (Pearsall) this entire this entire journey,” Mertz said. “He’s just been about the work every day getting extra catches, working through things that we may have missed in a practice to build that confidence.”

Mertz also said Pearsall and the rest of the Gators wide receivers have been workhorses in order to improve their technical skills on the field.

When asked about his feelings towards the Florida-Georgia rivalry, he explained how the Florida coaching staff educated the team on the historic rivalry and used his experience from the Big Ten.

“I’ve heard I’ve heard a lot of stories,” Mertz said. “And I think that for me, playing in rivalries back at Wisconsin, you grow to have an appreciation for and understand what came before you.”

“From the start of fall camp and we had this rivalry one-on-one and we talked about each game (for) Tennessee, Florida State and then Georgia. I’ve gained an appreciation for all the people that have come before me in this game. I know what it means to the Florida fan base to the Florida family so I’m excited for it.”

Mertz, Pearsall and the rest Florida Gators will relax during the BYE week, before prepping for the battle with the almighty No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. The showdown happens on Oct. 28.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire