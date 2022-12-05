Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson declares for NFL draft after one season as starter

The Anthony Richardson era as Florida's quarterback came to an end Monday afternoon. Richardson declared for the NFL draft following his redshirt sophomore season, opting to leave the program after his first year as the starter.

It's unclear at this point whether Richardson will play in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 against Oregon State. If he chooses not to play, it will leave the Gators with a quarterback void heading into their matchup with the Beavers.

Backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team last Friday after being arrested on child pornography charges. That would leave third-string quarterback Jack Miller, a transfer from Ohio State, as the likely option, though Miller was demoted from second to third string after missing the first half of the season with a broken thumb.

Richardson started all 12 games for the Gators, leading Florida to a 6-6 record. He opened the season with a splash, passing for 168 yards and rushing for 106 yards and three TDs to lead Florida to a 29-26 upset of then-No. 8 Utah to earn SEC offensive player of the week honors.

But Richardson followed with a clunker against Kentucky, completing just 14 of 35 passes and throwing a critical pick six in a 26-16 loss. From there, Richardson remained inconsistent. He passed for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions, while rushing for 654 yards and nine more TDs.

However, that included two 400-yard passing games - a career-high 453 yards against Tennessee and an even 400 yards against Vanderbilt - that ended in losses.

In Richardson's final game as a Gator, he completed nine of 27 passes for 198 yards with three TDs and one interception in the loss to Florida State. There were a handful of drops as Florida was down four of its top six receivers because of injuries.

“That’s just us not connecting, winning matchups," Richardson said after the game in Tallahassee. "We knew we would get one-on-one matchups in this game. We tried to attack them outside. They played pretty good defense defending most of the passes. It was just us not winning our one-on-ones and that’s what we talked about this week.”

Opinions are mixed on Richardson's NFL potential, though some scouts and talent evaluators are high on his arm strength and athletic ability. Some have him projected as a first-round pick.

ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen weighed in on Richardson's prospects for the draft during the network's Sunday NFL Countdown Show, saying he thinks the quarterback should remain another year in school.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson declares for NFL draft