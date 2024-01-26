Florida quality control analyst leaving UF to join Army football staff

Former Gators offensive lineman Cheston Blackshear has spent the last two years as an offensive line analyst for Florida under Billy Napier, but he’s leaving the program to take an on-field job with the football staff at Army.

Blackshear is a four-time letter winner who played 41 regular season games for the Gators. He won a national championship under Steve Spurrier in 1996.

“It has been an honor to serve at my alma mater, these last two seasons,” Blackshear wrote on Twitter. “It is difficult to convey the overwhelming sense of pride I feel to have had the opportunity to return to this great football program…

“… I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Gator Nation. I arrived at this great university years ago and became a National Champion. The support and encouragement I have received from the fans has been forever present. Your love and support will continue to motivate me in all my future endeavors.”

Blackshear has coached at Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, New Mexico and Nevada. Army head coach Jeff Monken welcomed him to the team on Tuesday.

“We are proud to welcome Cheston Blackshear to the Army Football Brotherhood,” he said. “Cheston will be a fantastic fit for our culture as he has a wide variety of experience from his playing career at Florida to his coaching tenure there that will add a lot of knowledge, making an immediate impact in the development of our young men.”

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire