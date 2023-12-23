Florida QB target planning visit after commitment timeline update

Findlay High (Ohio) quarterback Ryan Montgomery wants to announce his college commitment in February and the Florida Gators might have a chance with the four-star class of 2025 recruit.

Montgomery clarified his commitment timeline on Friday in a conversation with Swamp247. He’s hoping to hit four different SEC schools over the next month, including the University of Florida.

“I am taking several visits in January with the hope to make my decision in February,” Montgomery said. “I’m set to visit South Carolina on (Jan. 20) and looking to book Georgia, Auburn and Florida stops, too.”

Florida offered Montgomery back in April, so he’s already pretty familiar with the staff. Tight ends coach Russ Callaway is the area coach who has stopped by his school, and quarterbacks coach Ryan O’Hara has also kept lines of communication open.

Montgomery sees himself fitting the Graham Mertz mold, which keeps the position room versatile with dual-threat DJ Lagway joining the program next month. He’s already been to the Swamp a few times, but these January visits should carry far more weight.

Montgomery is a four-star recruit everywhere but On3. He retains four-star status on the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services, though. He checks in at No. 241 overall and No. 18 among quarterbacks in the class of 2025.

