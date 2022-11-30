Florida QB Jalen Kitna arrested Wednesday, per report

According to Sports Illustrated’s Zach Goodall, redshirt freshman QB Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Goodall reports that Kitna was booked into the Alachua County Jail at 3:20 p.m. EST on Wednesday morning. Charges for Kitna’s arrest were not immediately made available.

Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna and arrived in Gainesville as a part of the 2021 recruiting class. He did not appear in any games in 2021, electing to take a redshirt season. In 2022, he became the backup to starter Anthony Richardson after a thumb injury to Jack Miller took him out for most of training camp and the beginning of the season.

He made four appearances for the Gators in 2022, putting threw one touchdown, and had 181 passing yards on 10 of 14 pass attempts. He got valuable snaps in a critical part of the Florida State game due to an injury to Anthony Richardson.

He is expected to compete for the starting job next season if the rumors that Anthony Richardson will declare for the NFL draft become a reality.

Related

Florida cracks top 10 for this 4-star OT from the class of 2024 Future SEC power rankings for the 2023 season, including Oklahoma and Texas Florida DC stopping by prospect-filled state semifinal as contact period begins Florida cornerback Avery Helm headed to transfer portal, per reports Florida cracks top 35 in ESPN's regular season-ending SP+ rankings

List

Which bowl game will the Florida Gators play in?

List

Gators rise in ESPN's latest FPI update despite losing to Florida State

List

Florida finishes regular season unranked in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire