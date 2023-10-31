Florida QB Graham Mertz named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023

Graham Mertz has exceeded the expectations of many as a Florida Gator this year, and he’s being recognized for his performance this season by the Davey O’Brien Award committee.

Mertz was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023 on Tuesday, a promotion from the Midseason Watch List he also made. The Class of 2023 includes approximately 35 players that will remain in the running for the award of the same name.

The O’Brien Award calls this the quarterfinal round of voting. Semifinalists will be announced on Tuesday, November 14.

Mertz could make it through to the next round with a strong finish to the season. Through eight games and nine weeks, Mertz ranks first in the SEC in completions (195) and completion percentage (75.88), third in attempts (257), fourth in passing yards (2,127) and touchdowns (14) and sixth in quarterback rating (161.81). He’s also tied for the fewest interceptions (2) with Texas A&M’s Conor Weigman.

If Mertz can lead the Gators over LSU, Missouri and/or Florida State, he could get the nod from the O’Brien Award committee at least one more time.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire